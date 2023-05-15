Backstage News On Why Sami Zayn Is Going To Saudi Arabia For WWE Night Of Champions

It was announced this past Friday night on "WWE SmackDown" that Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens would defend the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship against Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa of The Bloodline at Night of Champions on May 27 in Saudi Arabia. According to Dave Meltzer on "Wrestling Observer Radio," Zayn, who is of Syrian descent, decided to travel to the Kingdom with WWE for the first time since 2014 following the resumption of diplomatic relations between Saudi Arabia and Syria. Additionally, the report indicated that Owens opted to perform in his first-ever match in Saudi Arabia after Zayn decided he would participate in the event.