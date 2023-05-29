Rikishi Teases Involvement In WWE's Ongoing Bloodline Saga

The Bloodline is crumbling, and it appears Rikishi (Solofa Fatu Jr.) has seen enough.

In the closing stages of WWE Night of Champions Saturday afternoon, Jimmy Uso turned on Roman Reigns, causing the "Tribal Chief" and Solo Sikoa to lose their shot at the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships. In the hours since, the WWE Hall of Famer — who is the real-life father of Jimmy, Jey, and Solo — has shared his thoughts. Granted, via a small handful of cryptic messages at a time. Seemingly in the immediate aftermath of the event, he began with "And so it SHALL be DONE.." followed by "Enough ..." nearly an hour later. However, it was the following tweet — accompanied only by a blood drop — that may be a warning of what's to come.

Reigns has been at odds with The Usos since WrestleMania, when Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn defeated them to become WWE Tag Team Champions. That divide only grew further when they also lost their rematch on the April 28 episode of "WWE SmackDown." It's why Reigns inserted himself and Sikoa into the tag team title picture this past month. The Undisputed WWE Universal Champion also didn't appreciate it when The Usos jumped Owens and Zayn on May 19. Not to mention, Jimmy and Jey didn't accompany The Bloodline to the ring this past Saturday either.

Now, the cracks are simply too big to ignore. But with a celebration of Reigns reaching 1,000 days as Champion planned for this Friday's "SmackDown," it remains to be seen just what Rikishi will do.