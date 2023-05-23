The Usos Won't Accompany The Bloodline At WWE Night Of Champions

WWE is promoting their Night of Champions event on Saturday as having three main events. Among them, Cody Rhodes will rematch against Brock Lesnar, Seth Rollins and AJ Styles will clash to crown a new World Heavyweight Champion, and then Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa will challenge Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn for the WWE Tag Team Championship.

During Monday's "WWE Raw," Paul Heyman appeared in the ring to hype up the tag match again and mentioned that The Usos will be watching Night of Champions from home. He stated, "This Saturday afternoon, there are three main events at Night of Champions capped off by the historic battle in which Kevin Owens and his miserable rat of a partner Sami Zayn will lose the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship back to The Bloodline, with The Usos sitting proud at home watching on television. The new Tag Team Champions will be Solo and Roman Reigns."

Jimmy and Jey Uso have struggled to find their footing since losing their tag gold to Owens and Zayn in the main event of WrestleMania 39 Night One. After coming up short in a title rematch on "SmackDown" on April 27, The Usos teamed with their brother Sikoa at WWE Backlash. The Bloodline was victorious over Owens, Zayn, and Matt Riddle that night, but only thanks to Sikoa scoring the win for their team.

Reigns then appeared on the May 12 episode of "SmackDown" and announced that he and Sikoa would go after the tag team titles since The Usos weren't able to get the job done in recent weeks. It will mark the first time in over five years since Reigns has competed in a tag team title match.

