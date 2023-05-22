WWE Raw Live Coverage (05/22) - Cody Rhodes And Brock Lesnar Come Face To Face, Six-Man Tag Team Match And More

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage of "WWE Raw" on May 22, 2023, coming to you live from the GIANT Center in Hershey, Pennsylvania!

Before they square off at WWE Night of Champions on May 27, Brock Lesnar and Cody Rhodes will come face-to-face one last time during the go-home episode of "Raw". Issues between the two have remained no secret over the past few months, with tensions stemming from Lesnar's betrayal of Rhodes on the April 3 episode of "Raw". The last time the two encountered one another, "The Beast Incarnate" cost "The American Nightmare" his spot in the World Heavyweight Championship Tournament.

Speaking of Night of Champions, Becky Lynch and Trish Stratus will make their match for the upcoming Premium Live Event official tonight as they sign the contract. Lynch has been vying for a chance to get her hands on Stratus ever since Stratus turned her back on her last month following an unsuccessful defense of the Women's Tag Team Championship.

Sami Zayn, Kevin Owens, and Matt Riddle joined forces in a losing effort to The Bloodline at WWE Backlash. Tonight, the trio will team up again as they face GUNTHER and his Imperium teammates Ludwig Kaiser and Giovanni Vinci. The Undisputed Tag Team Champions found themselves in hot water with the longest reigning Intercontinental Champion of the modern era as result of comments they made a couple of weeks ago.

Additionally, Shinsuke Nakamura will take on Finn Balor in singles competition for the first time since meeting for the Intercontinental Championship during the Extreme Rules Kickoff Show in 2019.