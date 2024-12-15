Konosuke Takeshita To Defend AEW International Title Vs. Ex-Stablemate At Worlds End

AEW International Champion Konosuke Takeshita has already beaten some of the worlds best in 2024, but at AEW Worlds End on December 28, he might be in for the toughest test of his career so far as he will defend his title against a man who is not only out for revenge, but knows Takeshita more than most.

During the Winter is Coming edition of "AEW Collision," Don Callis cut a promo about how he woke up with a hole in his heart following the events of the Winter is Coming edition of "AEW Rampage" that saw Mark Davis and Powerhouse Hobbs defeat Takeshita and Lance Archer in the main event. Callis was more angry with Hobbs than Davis as Hobbs used to be a member of the Don Callis Family, with Callis calling his a turncoat. However, Callis stated that the gods of professional wrestling have smiled down on him and granted him his wish, and at Worlds End, Takeshita will defend the AEW International Championship against Hobbs, with AEW President Tony Khan confirming the news on social media.

Don Callis had a bad night last night, and he wants Powerhouse Hobbs to PAY for it by pitting him against his 'Alpha' @Takesoup for the International Championship at #AEWWorldsEnd!

Saturday, 12/28

AEW International Title@Takesoup vs @TrueWillieHobbs After a fantastic tag team war last night on TNT, tonight on #AEWCollision it was made official:

Konosuke Takeshita vs Powerhouse Hobbs for the International Title at Worlds End!

For Hobbs, it will be only his second singles match since returning from injury at the beginning of November, and will be the first time in his career that he will be challenging for the AEW International Championship. As for the champion, it will be his fourth defence since winning the title at WrestleDream, with his three previous victories coming against Josh Alexander in Maple Leaf Pro, TJP in New Japan Pro Wrestling, and Ricochet at AEW Full Gear. If Takeshita remains champion, he will take the title to Japan for a champion vs. champion match at NJPW's Wrestle Kingdom 19 event on January 4 against NEVER Openweight Champion Shingo Takagi, with the winner of that match defending both titles against Tomohiro Ishii the following night at Wrestle Dynasty.