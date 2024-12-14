AEW Rampage: Winter Is Coming Live Coverage 12/13 - Toni Storm Takes On Harley Cameron, Matt Cardona Faces Bryan Keith

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage for "AEW Rampage": Winter Is Coming on December 13, 2024, coming to you from the T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Missouri!

Toni Storm will be competing in an AEW ring for the first time since losing the AEW Women's World Championship to Mariah May at AEW All In on August 25 as she collides with Harley Cameron. Storm made her return this past Wednesday on "AEW Dynamite" looking like her old self to confront May after she had successfully defended her title against Mina Shirakawa.

Before he challenges The Learning Tree's Chris Jericho for the Ring of Honor World Championship on December 20 at Ring Of Honor Final Battle, Matt Cardona will be going head-to-head with his fellow Learning Tree member Bryan Keith as Jericho watches on from the commentary desk. Cardona and Jericho met each other in the ring during last week's edition of "Rampage" in a tense verbal altercation that ultimately led to both Jericho and Keith blindsiding Cardona with an attack.

Powerhouse Hobbs and Mark Davis previously joined forced in an Eight Man Tag Team Match on the November 20 edition of "Dynamite" alongside Will Ospreay and Ricochet in a losing effort to AEW International Champion Konosuke Takeshita, Lance Archer, Ring of Honor World Television Champion Brian Cage, and Kyle Fletcher of The Don Callis Family. Tonight, Hobbs and Davis look to redeem themselves as they square off with Takeshita and Archer.

Additionally, Takeshita and Archer's stablemates Don Callis and the aforementioned Fletcher will be appearing on tonight's show as the latter currently leads the Blue League in the Continental Classic with a total of nine points. Deonna Purrazzo also looks to score another win tonight after her and her Vendetta teammate Taya Valkyrie defeated Freya States and Ella Elizabeth in quick fashion during last week's edition of "Rampage" as she faces an opponent who has yet to be announced.