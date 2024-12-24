The Bloodline Destroy Sami Zayn, Jey Uso After Latest Loss To Drew McIntyre On WWE Raw

The new Bloodline took out Sami Zayn and Jey Uso after the former Intercontinental Champion was defeated by Drew McIntyre in the main event on "WWE Raw," after Solo Sikoa and McIntyre had a face-to-face meeting where they came to an understanding over their common enemies on "WWE SmackDown." Zayn and McIntyre opened the show, with the former interrupting the "Scottish Psychopath's" promo about his return to TV following a death in his family. When McIntyre told Zayn to step off, because he knew he wasn't 100%, Zayn punched McIntyre and Uso ran down the ramp to help his friend and run McIntyre off.

An injured Zayn fought without Uso at ringside, and it would take the Bloodline until after the match to appear. McIntyre hit a Glasgow Kiss and attempted to follow up with a Claymore, but Zayn countered with a clothesline to an exploder. McIntyre hit a surprise Claymore while Zayn was recovering in the corner and scored the victory. McIntyre continued to beat Zayn up in the ring after the bell rang, and then Uso's music hit.

Tama Tonga knocked Uso off the top rope with Sikoa and Jacob Fatu in tow. McIntyre left the ring, leaving Zayn and Uso to be beaten down by the new Bloodline. The babyfaces were checked out by medical officials as the broadcast went off the air.