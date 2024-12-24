WWE Raw Live Coverage 12/23 - Drew McIntyre & Seth Rollins Appear, Dexter Lumis Squares Off With The Miz

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage for "WWE Raw" on December 23, 2024, coming to you from the TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts!

Drew McIntyre and Seth "Freakin" Rollins will both be making appearances on tonight's show with something on their minds to share. Not only did McIntyre find himself entangled in a massive pull apart brawl with Sami Zayn during last week's edition of "Raw", but he had proposed an alliance with Rollins earlier that same night after Rollins had found himself involved in a tense verbal confrontation with their longtime shared rival CM Punk in the opening minutes of the show.

Dexter Lumis will be squaring off with familiar foe The Miz in singles competition. The issues between Miz's allies The Final Testament and Lumis and his Wyatt Sicks stablemates have been well documented over the course of the past few weeks, meeting in an Eight Man Tag Team Match on the December 9 episode of "Raw" when the former party defeated the latter.

The last competitor to qualify for the semifinals of the Women's Intercontinental Championship Tournament will be determined tonight, as Natayla collides with Alba Fyre and an opponent who has yet to be announced in a First Round Triple Threat Match after initial participant Kairi Sane was taken out by Pure Fusion Collective backstage last week. The winner will go on to face Lyra Valkyria in the next round, with Dakota Kai and Zoey Stark battling it out on the other side of the bracket with two spots in the finals on the line to crown the inaugural tournament.

Additionally, Chad Gable will be renewing his rivalry with Alpha Academy when he faces his former stablemate Akira Tozawa for the first time ever in single's competition.