WWE Reportedly Considering Introduction Of New High-Profile Championship Belt

If there's one minor critique of WWE's widely-praised Bloodline storyline, it's that the rivalry centers around an abstract conflict. While the ula fala, a traditional Samoan necklace, sometimes comes into play, the title of "Tribal Chief" sounds as intangible as a "Philosopher King" or "Social Influencer." But now a report by WrestleVotes suggests WWE is considering bringing something more concrete for the two Bloodline divisions to feud over. According to a post on X, "Sources indicate WWE has discussed introducing a Tribal Chief Championship into the storyline between Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa, similar to the People's Championship presented to The Rock at WrestleMania earlier this year."

Sources indicate WWE has discussed introducing a Tribal Chief Championship into the storyline between Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa, similar to the People's Championship presented to The Rock at WrestleMania earlier this year. — WrestleVotes (@WrestleVotes) December 19, 2024

If this report is accurate, WWE may look to unveil such a championship leading up to or during the Netflix debut of "WWE Raw" on January 6, where Reigns and Sikoa are scheduled to face off. On the December 13 "WWE SmackDown," Reigns challenged Sikoa to a "Tribal Combat" Match to determine which of the two Samoan stars could formally call themselves Tribal Chief. More details on the stipulation were shared on December 16's "Raw," where it was described as a no-disqualification, no-outside-interference type of contest.

Should WWE decide to proceed with a Tribal Chief Championship, it would be far from the first story-driven belt to be introduced to wrestling. Ted DiBiase introduced the Million Dollar Championship in the late '80s to symbolize his wealth. Taz amused ECW audiences with his darkly humorous "F*** the World" (FTW) Championship a decade later. And Matt Cardona, performing as Zack Ryder in WWE, crowned himself the Internet Champion in 2011 to boast his online clout. While these belts have been contested occasionally, they primarily serve as symbolic props.