Taz appeared on tonight's AEW Dynamite Fyter Fest (Night 2) to announce the return of his FTW Championship that was used in ECW in 1998 and 1999. Taz originally debuted the title and Sabu was the only other wrestler to hold it before it was unified with the ECW World Heavyweight Championship in March of 1999.

Moxley and Cage were originally scheduled to face-off for the title on tonight's show, but it was delayed until next week at Fight for the Fallen due to Moxley wanting to quarantine himself after his wife, Renee Young, tested positive for COVID-19.

Taz said he wanted Cage to go into next week's show with some momentum and the FTW Championship represents who is the "baddest S.O.B. in wrestling."

