Last week, Renee Young announced she had tested positive for COVID-19, as she went public with the information after being tested by a local doctor in Nevada. Before she went public, AEW World Champion Jon Moxley informed AEW he should remain home due to being near someone who tested positive for COVID-19.

Last word on Moxley was he had tested negative, but had planned to stay in the same house in case Young's symptoms got worse. Because of his potential exposure, AEW decided it was safest for Moxley to remain at home, thus next week's title match against Brian Cage has been delayed.

The title match will now takes place at AEW Fight for the Fallen on July 15. The show airs at 8 pm ET on TNT. This year's event will focus on COVID-19 relief. Commentary noted the Khan family has already donate one million dollars to it, and fans will be able to as well with more details to come.



Taz addressed the delay on tonight's show and noted Moxley had tested negative twice, and he'd be tested again if he showed up for next week's show because AEW doesn't run a "sloppy shop." That reference is likely a shot at WWE and its recent number of positive COVID-19 tests.

