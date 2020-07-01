Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage of AEW Dynamite: Fyter Fest (Night 1), beginning at 8 pm ET! Let others know about our coverage by giving this page a quick retweet or share on social media.

Click the refresh button on your browser every few minutes to keep up with the live results. Let us know your thoughts on the show by sharing them below in the comments section.

* MJF and Wardlow vs. Jungle Boy and Luchasaurus

* Private Party (with Matt Hardy) vs. Santana and Ortiz - Chris Jericho on commentary

* Hikaru Shida (c) vs. Penelope Ford (AEW Women's World Championship)

* Cody (c) vs. Jake Hager (AEW TNT Championship)

* Hangman Page and Kenny Omega (c) vs. Best Friends (AEW World Tag Team Championship)