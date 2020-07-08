Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage of AEW Dynamite: Fyter Fest (Night 2), beginning at 8 pm ET! Let others know about our coverage by giving this page a quick retweet or share on social media.

Click the refresh button on your browser every few minutes to keep up with the live results.

* Chris Jericho vs. Orange Cassidy

* FTR and Young Bucks vs. The Butcher, The Blade, Fenix, and Pentagon Jr.

* Lance Archer (with Jake Roberts) vs. Joey Janela

* SCU vs. Dark Order (Brodie Lee, Grayson, and Colt Cabana)

* Hangman Page and Kenny Omega (c) vs. Private Party (AEW World Tag Team Championship)

* Nyla Rose in action

* Taz to make a major announcement