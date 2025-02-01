Former WWE NXT Women's Champion Roxanne Perez Enters Royal Rumble Match For Third Year

The Royal Rumble is one of the most unpredictable matches, with participants joining from any brand, any promotion, and any degree of in-ring activity. Indianapolis was introduced to one of the Rumble's signature surprise entrants when former NXT Women's Champion, Roxanne Perez, joined the Rumble for the third time in her career.

Perez joined IYO SKY and Liv Morgan in an early number-three spot. She quickly levelled SKY and Morgan, and continued to be an integral mover in the early goings of the match. As of writing, Perez is still in the match.

Perez is currently an "NXT" mainstay, having recently lost her "NXT" Women's Championship against Giulia at New Year's Evil. She is currently embroiled with a feud with main roster staple Bayley and new champion Giulia, and is most recently associated with fellow "NXT" star Cora Jade. As of this writing, neither Giulia nor Jade have made an appearance.