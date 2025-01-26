Backstage News On WWE WrestleMania 41 Opponent Being Discussed For Charlotte Flair

Charlotte Flair announced her return in a video on "WWE SmackDown" ahead of the Royal Rumble, and now there are reports of just who "The Queen" could be facing at WrestleMania 41, whether she wins the women's Rumble match or not. According to Fightful Select, a match pitting Flair against the current WWE Women's Champion Tiffany Stratton has been discussed to take place on "The Grandest Stage of Them All."

Stratton has been compared to Flair throughout her career, beginning with her time in "WWE NXT," and has expressed interest in taking on Flair, naming her as one of her "dream opponents." Stratton has also said that Flair inspired her to become a wrestler in the first place. The former Miss Money in the Bank has had a quick rise through the ranks in WWE, from holding the NXT Women's Championship, to winning the briefcase in the ladder match in 2024, to finally cashing in the contract against former friend Nia Jax to start off the new year on "SmackDown."

Flair has been on the shelf with a serious injury since December 2023, when she tore her ACL, MCL, and meniscus. She documented her recovery on social media, posting videos and photos of her workouts as she battled the injury. A video teasing her return first aired on January 17, and the next week, she declared for the Royal Rumble when she announced her return.