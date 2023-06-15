Tiffany Stratton Names Charlotte Flair And Bianca Belair As Her WWE Dream Opponents

As the reigning and defending NXT Women's Champion, Tiffany Stratton has to worry about the plethora of challengers lining up to face her for her title. That includes Chase University's Thea Hail, who recently won a battle royal to earn her spot as the number one contender to the championship.

However, when it comes to opponents that she wants to face, the former gymnast and bodybuilder has her sights set on a pair of former champions.

While speaking to the "WWE NXT" Snapchat, Stratton revealed that Charlotte Flair — who inspired her to become a wrestler in the first place — and Bianca Belair are on her list of dream matches. Rather than facing each of them one-on-one, she has much bigger, potentially WrestleMania-level plans for whenever she takes on "The Queen" and "The EST of WWE."

"I would have to say a triple threat between me, Charlotte Flair, and Bianca Belair," she said. "I think we are all highly athletic. We're all highly competitive, and I honestly believe you will not find a better women's match in history."

All three women have taken similar paths to WWE after each succeeded in other sports first before stepping into the WWE ring. They also took NXT by storm after a relatively short amount of time on TV, and as each of them rose to the top of the stacked women's division, the crowd got behind them and respected their abilities between the ropes.

Of course, Stratton hasn't reached "Raw" or "Smackdown" yet, but just like the rest of the achievements in her career so far, it's only a matter of time.

