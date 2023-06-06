Thea Hail Earns Women's Title Match On WWE NXT, Celebrates With Cavinder Twins

Thea Hail has guaranteed herself a shot at the "NXT" Women's Championship.

The closing contest of Tuesday's episode of "WWE NXT" saw a sea of women compete in a battle royal for the opportunity to challenge Tiffany Stratton for her newly-won "NXT" Women's Championship. The field of competitors featured notable names such as Roxanne Perez, Cora Jade, Lyra Valkyria, and a surprise appearance from "Raw"'s Dana Brooke. After Fallon Henley was eliminated from the match, the final two appeared to be Jade and Brooke. That was until Thea Hail re-emerged in the ring — Lash Legend had sent her crashing into the steel stairs earlier in the bout, but she had never been eliminated. After narrowly saving herself from elimination with a single hand, and with Jade and Brooke caught up in the ropes, Hail snuck up from behind and tossed them both over the top rope and onto the floor to secure the win.

Upon her victory, Hail was joined by her fellow Chase U members in celebration, a group that included the Cavinder Twins (Haley & Hanna) who made their "NXT" debut by hoisting Hail on their shoulders. The Cavinders had teased their appearance on Twitter earlier in the night, as Hanna posted a photo of them inside the WWE Performance Center alongside the caption "you may see your new fav tag team in the ring tonight."