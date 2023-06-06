Cavinder Twins Tease Potential Debut On Tonight's WWE NXT

Haley and Hanna Cavinder have teased a possible appearance or debut for tonight's "WWE NXT." The pair of WWE NIL (Next-in-Line) athletes posted photos of themselves in the Capitol Wrestling Center to Twitter, alongside the caption "you may see your new fav tag team in the ring tonight."

The Cavinders recently waived a fifth year of NCAA eligibility in favor of starting a "new chapter." The twin sisters were recruited in 2021 as part of the inaugural WWE NIL class. According to their agent, the twins were set to begin training with WWE "soon" back in April. They've also continued to hint that WWE is in their future post-basketball. If they do arrive on tonight's episode, they have interesting timing, as the "NXT" Women's Tag Team Championship remains firmly around the waists of recently elevated main roster stars Alba Fyre and Isla Dawn.

In addition to their WWE ambitions, the Cavinder Twins recently inked a deal with Caktus AI, a company that has sparked some controversy due to its advertising encouraging students to automate their school work using their AI-enabled text generation. The deal with Caktus AI makes up a piece of the twins' reported $800,000 worth in deals.