WWE NIL Athletes The Cavinder Twins Sign Deal With Controversial AI Writing Company

Two of WWE's biggest Next in Line (NIL) signees are stirring the pot on their way out the door of the NCAA. Haley and Hanna Cavinder signed a deal with the controversial artificial intelligence-powered, text-generating tech company Caktus AI this week, according to Fox News. Caktus AI has been a contentious topic in the academic world due to its brazen advertising imploring students to use the bot as a way to skirt writing assignments. Founded by former Notre Dame football player Harrison Leonard, the company promotes itself as being a tool "to automate all of your school work" and a way for students to spend less time on what it calls "meaningless writing assignments."

Caktus AI has also recruited major NCAA stars like Louisiana State University gymnast and social media influencer Olivia Dunne, which led her university to issue a statement warning students that using the company's services could lead to academic penalties. The Cavinder twins, who signed their NIL deal with WWE in December 2021, are two of the most popular women in college basketball, with more than 4.4 million followers on TikTok. They shared their first post advertising the AI text generator on Monday.

The twins reportedly have around $800,000 total in promotional deals, according to ESPN — some of which landed them in hot water due to alleged recruiting violations surrounding their transfer to the University of Miami last year. On the court, the two senior guards recently helped the No. 9 seed Miami Hurricanes upset No. 1 seed Indiana to advance to the Sweet 16. Their future with WWE seems bright, with some in the company believing they could succeed The Bella Twins as the next big duo in the women's division.