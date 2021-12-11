Haley and Hanna Cavinder, twin sisters who play college basketball for Fresno State University, were unveiled by WWE as part of its inaugural NIL (Next In Line) Class.

On the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer reported that WWE is looking at the 20-year-old recruits as potential successors to The Bella Twins.

Meltzer noted how both sisters are 5-foot-6 and “looks are a part of” the reason WWE is high on them, besides the fact that they are top-tier collegiate athletes.

The Cavinder twins are currently the starting backcourt for the Fresno State Bulldogs. While Haley, the point guard, averages 19 points, 9.3 rebounds and 5.4 assists, Hanna is averaging nearly 15 points per game this season.

Both sisters have a growing presence on social media, especially on TikTok and Instagram. They are presently in their junior year in college, and expected to begin training at the WWE Performance Center next year.

