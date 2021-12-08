WWE has revealed their inaugural NIL (Next In Line) Class of college athletes.

The inaugural class features 15 athletes from 13 universities, 7 NCAA conferences and 4 sports. These athletes join RAW Superstar and Olympic gold medalist Gable Steveson in WWE’s first-of-its-kind NIL program.

You can click here for full details on the WWE NIL program, and click here for recent comments from WWE’s Executive Vice President of Global Talent Strategy & Development Paul “Triple H” Levesque. Below is the list of athletes announced today: