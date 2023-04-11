WWE NIL Athletes The Cavinder Twins Forgo Fifth Year Of Eligibility, Plan To 'Start A New Chapter'

Despite the obvious hope they'd fulfill their fifth year of eligibility in the NCAA (a choice allotted for athletes due to the COVID-19 pandemic), Twin sisters Haley and Hanna Cavinder have decided to explore opportunities beyond basketball. They began their collegiate careers at Fresno State University, before transferring to the University of Miami for their senior year. Amidst their athletic successes, Haley and Hanna gained the attention of professional wrestling's most recognized promotion, WWE, which recruited them to be a part of its inaugural NIL (Next in Line) class in late 2021.

With their senior years soon coming to an end, the Cavinder twins shared the news that they'll be forgoing the option to return for a fifth season of college basketball. In a joint post on Instagram, the sisters gave thanks to their teammates and coaches and announced they are poised to "start a new chapter" in their lives. ESPN later reported that Haley initially wanted to come back for another year, but Hanna did not. Ultimately, Haley decided to follow along in her sister's footsteps so they could go out together.

"You grow and learn as a person throughout the year," Hanna told ESPN. "I'm ready to take the next chapter in my life and to explore that. We have exciting things coming, so I'm really excited for the next chapter with Haley."

While their next moves remain to be seen, the Cavinder twins maintain several partnerships away from the basketball court, including WWE, Caktus AI, and of course, TikTok, where they've grown an extensive following. This month, Haley and Hanna are set to tour WWE's Performance Center in Orlando, Florida, and obtain more knowledge on the company's training process.