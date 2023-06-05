Booker T Was Impressed With Tiffany Stratton's Women's Title Win At NXT Battleground

The reign of Tiffany Stratton has officially begun, and while her "WWE NXT" adversaries might not like it, WWE Hall of Famer Booker T is in full support of "Tiffy Time." On "The Hall of Fame," Booker shared his thoughts on Stratton's title win at "NXT" Battleground on May 28. In the longest match of the evening, Stratton defeated Lyra Valkyria to claim the "NXT" Women's Championship — a title Booker believes can help elevate Stratton even more.

"They went out and actually rocked it," Booker said. "A lot of ebbs and flows, ups and downs, spots I didn't see coming, which was cool. At the end of the day, what people are going to remember was that flawless Moonsault [from Stratton]. I don't think I've seen anybody do the Moonsault as good as Tiffany does ... She's unbelievable, talented. And I'm just hoping that winning the championship is going to make her a little bit smarter, more than anything. Because one thing about the business, getting the title is one thing, but understanding what that role means is so much more than having that championship around your waist, you know? So hopefully this title will make her a whole lot better."

Following her victory at "NXT" Battleground, Stratton held a special "Tiffybration" on the fallout episode of "NXT." The party didn't last too long, though, as Stratton was attacked by several members of the women's locker room. Before her in-ring beatdown, Stratton announced that her first challenger would be determined in a battle royal set to take place on the June 6 "NXT." As of last Tuesday, WWE confirmed 17 of the women scheduled to compete, including Roxanne Perez, Gigi Dolin, Jacy Jayne, and Kiana James.

