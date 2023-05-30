Battle Royal To Decide First Shot At Tiffany Stratton's WWE NXT Women's Title

All eyes were on Tiffany Stratton Tuesday night. On the heels of her victory at the "WWE NXT" Battleground event, Stratton hosted a "Tiffybration" to kick off her reign as champion. On Tuesday's edition of "NXT," Stratton invited the entire women's division down to ringside to join the festivities. After Statton's invitation initially went unaccepted, she asked the locker room if they wanted to know who her first title challenger would be.

With their interest now piqued, the women's locker room went down to ringside. Stratton then announced that "NXT" will host a battle royal next week to determine the top contender for her newly won "NXT" Women's Championship. So far, 17 women have been confirmed to compete in the battle royal next week, including Roxanne Perez, Cora Jade, Gigi Dolin, and Jacy Jayne. Another notable entrant is Lola Vice (real name Valerie Loureda), who is now set to make her in-ring debut on "NXT" next week. Since signing with WWE last summer, the former Bellator star has wrestled at several "NXT" live events and has garnered a handful of appearances on "NXT Level Up."

"My time," Vice quickly responded to the news.

While all the other women vie for a title shot, Stratton said it won't matter who challenges her, because as long as she wants, it is "Tiffy Time." Stratton then raised up her title as confetti began pouring down. Stratton's celebration would be cut short as the locker room laid out a beating to the 24-year-old. Lyra Valkyria, her Battleground opponent, delivered the final blow with a running drop kick through the ropes.