Tiffany Stratton Is Willing To Guarantee Victory At NXT Battleground

WWE NXT Battleground on Sunday will feature the crowning of a new "NXT" Women's Champion when Tiffany Stratton takes on Lyra Valkyria for the first time ever in a tournament finals bout. During a recent appearance on "Busted Open," Stratton discussed the importance of this major opportunity.

"Yeah, it's my first-ever singles title match," Stratton said. "It's my first singles pay-per-view, it's my second pay-per-view ever. I'm ready, let's do it." When asked if she can guarantee victory, Stratton responded, "Oh, yeah, I'm ready. I was born for this."

With that being said, Stratton stated that she would be okay mentally if Valkyria does beat her on Sunday. The 23-year-old said she would go back to the drawing board and figure out what her weaknesses are so that she can work on them. She might be discouraged in the moment if she loses, but she would use it to fuel her fire. Stratton also said that she will be a major WWE superstar who headlines WrestleMania one day and wants to maintain that confidence that is necessary to get there.

Stratton appeared on her first WWE premium live event at NXT Stand and Deliver in April by taking part in the six-woman ladder match for the "NXT" Women's Championship. Indi Hartwell emerged the victor that night, but that didn't stop Stratton from pursuing the gold. Stratton and Roxanne Perez then challenged Hartwell in a triple threat on April 25, but Hartwell retained despite suffering the injury that played a part in her vacating the title.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "Busted Open" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.