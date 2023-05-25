Tiffany Stratton Strong Favorite To Become Next NXT Women's Champion At Battleground

Tiffany Stratton is the overwhelming favorite to capture the vacant "NXT" Women's Championship, according to the latest odds released by BetOnline.

As per oddsmakers, Stratton (-1000) is currently favored to defeat Lyra Valkyria (+500) at Sunday's Battleground premium live event, where the two women will collide in the final of the tourney to crown a new champion. While Stratton defeated the likes of Gigi Dolin and Roxanne Perez to clinch a berth in the finals, Valkyria put away Kiana James and Cora Jade to advance in the tourney. Sunday's match will mark the first-ever singles contest between Stratton and Valkyria, both of whom are relative newcomers to WWE's developmental brand.

The need for a new "NXT" Women's Champion arose after Indi Hartwell was called up to the "WWE Raw" roster during the WWE Draft. Hartwell would subsequently vacate the title.

Among other betting odds for matches at Battleground, "NXT" Champion Carmelo Hayes (-1000) is favored to retain his title against challenger Bron Breakker (+500), "NXT" North American Champion Wes Lee (-150) is favored to retain against Joe Gacy (+200) and Tyler Bate (+350), and Dragon Lee (-200) is favored to capture the Heritage Cup Championship from Noam Dar (+150) in their British Rounds Rules match.

The oddsmakers are also favoring The Creed Brothers (-140) to defeat Gallus (+100) for the "NXT" Tag Team Championship. Finally, Ilja Dragunov (-300) is slightly favored to defeat Dijak (+200) in their Last Man Standing Match. The two men have been battling all over WWE's Performance Center in recent weeks and will finally come to blows this Sunday.