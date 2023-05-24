Gallus Set To Defend WWE NXT Tag Team Titles At Battleground

The Gallus boys are currently on top of the "WWE NXT" tag team division, but it remains to be seen whether that will continue as they defend their gold at the upcoming Battleground event against The Creed Brothers.

The match came about after the challengers directly challenged the champions on "NXT" this week. They confronted Gallus which led to the two teams getting into a brawl, with Channing "Stacks" Lorenzo's hitting the ring to help level up the numbers game due to Gallus having three members. The encounter was made official by WWE, with Mark Coffey and Wolfgang now set for their latest test.

Of course, Joe Coffey is likely to turn up at ringside to help the champions, but it remains to be seen whether Stacks will be there to even up the odds on Sunday night. Coffey's return helped his group retain the titles at NXT's Stand And Deliver during WrestleMania weekend, but after taking verbal shots at Stacks it appears that the champions may not boast the numbers advantage this time around.

Gallus have been champions since Vengeance Day earlier this year where they won a fatal four-way match that saw them end The New Day's title run. Meanwhile, The Creed Brothers haven't held gold since September 2022 when they dropped the titles to Pretty Deadly, which marked an end to their 92-day reign. Elsewhere at Battleground, Carmelo Hayes will defend the "NXT" Championship against Bron Breakker, and Ilja Dragunov and Dijak will meet in a last-man-standing match amongst other encounters.