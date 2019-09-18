- WWE posted this video looking at Andrade's lucha family legacy to celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month, which runs from September 15 - October 15.

- As noted, today's WWE NXT UK episode on the WWE Network will feature Sid Scala vs. Kassius Ohno in a British Rounds Match. Rhea Ripley vs. Debbie Keitel, Travis Banks vs. Tyson T-Bone and Kenny Williams vs. Joseph Conners will also air.

WWE announced the following to explain their first-ever British Rounds Match between Ohno and the assistant to NXT UK General Manager Johnny Saint:

It's time for British Rounds rules Following a rough ending to his matchup against Kassius Ohno several weeks ago, Assistant to the General Manager Sid Scala will now place himself into a British Rounds Match against The Knockout Artist. The first-ever contest of its kind in WWE is made up of a series of six rounds of three minutes each, with a 30-second break between each round. To win the match, a competitor must earn two pinfalls or two submissions (or one of each) or win via knockout. If none of that happens after six rounds, the Superstar with the most falls is the winner. Plus, Travis Banks will battle Tyson T-Bone, Rhea Ripley takes on Debbie Keitel, and Joseph Conners engages Kenny Williams. Don't miss NXT UK, streaming today at 3 ET/8 BST on the award-winning WWE Network.

- Triple H took to Twitter today to promote tonight's live NXT premiere on the USA Network.

He wrote, "There have been so many 'moments' for @WWENXT. First shows, first international tours, first TakeOvers, and TONIGHT we go live on @USA_Network. We've done a lot to get here, but this isn't the destination, this is the start...and you haven't seen anything yet! We. Are. N-X-T!"

