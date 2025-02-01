Massive Update On WWE Status Of Alexa Bliss Ahead Of Royal Rumble 2025

WWE Royal Rumble 2025 may have just gotten significantly more blissful.

Ahead of the event on Saturday, PWInsider reported in their Elite section that WWE star Alexa Bliss is backstage and is expected to compete in the women's Royal Rumble match. The report notes that Bliss' appearance surprised many backstage, and for good reason — while recent reports had indicated that Bliss was set to make an imminent WWE comeback following significant time off for maternity leave, those plans were apparently shelved after Bliss' representation played hardball with WWE on the terms of a potential new contract. The last word prior to Saturday on Bliss was that WWE had no immediate plans for her until the dispute was resolved.

Bliss is widely expected to join the Wyatt Sicks group upon her return, given her past association with the stable's fallen central figure, Bray Wyatt. Her stalled contract talks reportedly delayed her planned return and resulted in the Wyatt Sicks not being used on television, though they have been formally moved to the "WWE SmackDown" roster. Bliss is a multi-time singles and tag team champion in WWE who has competed in three previous women's Royal Rumble matches, though she's never won. Her most recent WWE appearance was nearly two years ago to the day, when she came up short in a title match against Bianca Belair at Royal Rumble 2023 — also the occasion of Wyatt's final televised match.