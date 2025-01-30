Backstage News On The Wyatt Sicks Not Appearing On TV Despite Move To WWE SmackDown

It's been almost two months since The Wyatt Sicks was seen on WWE television. During their time away from the ring, the group was moved to "WWE SmackDown" thanks to the company's transfer portal, which has also seen the likes of Damian Priest and The Miz join WWE's blue brand.

"Fightful Select" has provided details about the group's absence, with the main reason being down to one of the members sustaining an injury, although they couldn't confirm who has been hurt. The Wyatt Sicks took part in WWE's Holiday Tour at the end of 2024, in a series of mixed tag team bouts against The Final Testament, with no news coming out of the four shows they were on relating to anyone sustaining an injury.

Many fans had assumed that the reason for The Wyatt Sicks not featuring on "SmackDown" is due to the delayed return of Alexa Bliss, who has been rumored to be part of the group since its inception due to her work with the late Bray Wyatt during the COVID-19 pandemic. "Fightful" confirmed that Bliss not returning hasn't affected the long-term plans of The Wyatt Sicks, but there was no denial regarding whether the two parties will be working together.

Bliss has not been seen in WWE for over two years due to battling skin cancer and giving birth to her first child, and while reports recently surfaced regarding a potential return and creative direction for her, the plans WWE had for her have since been shelved indefinitely due to a "contract issue."