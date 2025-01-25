Damian Priest, The Miz Become Latest WWE Raw Stars To Transfer To SmackDown

WWE's transfer window is open and thriving, as recent brand switches like "WWE Raw's" acquisition of Bayley have shown. On Friday's episode of "WWE SmackDown," the transfer window served the blue brand well, as Nick Aldis acquired two former WWE World Heavyweight Champions in Damian Priest and The Miz.

The Miz met Aldis in his office during the early goings of the show, and the two spoke briefly about Miz's transfer back to Friday nights. The Miz has spent nearly a year away from the blue brand, although his last appearance on "SmackDown" did see him take a loss to Logan Paul in an Elimination Chamber qualifying match. His biggest immediate concern remains The Wyatt Sicks, who also recently moved to Friday nights.

Later in the evening, Damian Priest appeared in Aldis' office as "SmackDown's" newest roster member. Carmelo Hayes, who expressed frustration at the cancellation of his scheduled match against Jimmy Uso just moments before, is set to break in the former WWE World Heavyweight Champion later in Friday's card. Priest's last televised "SmackDown" appearance was on the November 11, 2023 episode of the blue brand, when he and former Judgement Day colleague Finn Balor successfully defended the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships against The Street Profits.

WWE's transfer window, also known as the promotion's "transfer portal," was put into effect on the December 6 episode of "SmackDown." It is unclear when the transfer window will close, or if the transfer window will replace the annual WWE Draft. Beyond Priest's scheduled match against Hayes, no creative plans for either The Miz or Priest have been reported.