Logan Paul, Naomi, Two Others Win WWE Elimination Chamber Qualifiers On SmackDown

Friday's edition of "WWE SmackDown" saw several superstars lock up for the potentially career-changing opportunity to enter their respective Elimination Chamber matches in Perth, Australia. After several hard-hitting matches and plenty of near-falls, the line-up of wrestlers expected to walk through the door of the sadistic Elimination Chamber has become much clearer.

Kevin Owens secured his spot in the Elimination Chamber match after overcoming Dominik Mysterio in the opening contest. After a miscommunication between Mysterio and R-Truth, Owens landed a pop-up powerbomb on Mysterio for the win. Owens has wrestled one Elimination Chamber match before, where he scored a single elimination. He will fight against the likes of Drew McIntyre, Randy Orton, LA Knight, and Bobby Lashley next Saturday, and if he intends to compete against Seth "Freakin'" Rollins for the World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania 40, Owens will need to just keep fighting.

Meanwhile, Perth will spend next Saturday running on Tiffy Time, as Tiffany Stratton stole a win from Zelina Vega. Interference from Elektra Lopez of Legado del Fantasma allowed Stratton to land a Prettiest Moonsault Ever. Friday marked two weeks since Stratton officially joined the "WWE SmackDown" roster, and after coming out of her contest with Vega with a win, the undefeated young star has everything to prove inside her first Elimination Chamber match.