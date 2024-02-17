Logan Paul, Naomi, Two Others Win WWE Elimination Chamber Qualifiers On SmackDown
Friday's edition of "WWE SmackDown" saw several superstars lock up for the potentially career-changing opportunity to enter their respective Elimination Chamber matches in Perth, Australia. After several hard-hitting matches and plenty of near-falls, the line-up of wrestlers expected to walk through the door of the sadistic Elimination Chamber has become much clearer.
Kevin Owens secured his spot in the Elimination Chamber match after overcoming Dominik Mysterio in the opening contest. After a miscommunication between Mysterio and R-Truth, Owens landed a pop-up powerbomb on Mysterio for the win. Owens has wrestled one Elimination Chamber match before, where he scored a single elimination. He will fight against the likes of Drew McIntyre, Randy Orton, LA Knight, and Bobby Lashley next Saturday, and if he intends to compete against Seth "Freakin'" Rollins for the World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania 40, Owens will need to just keep fighting.
Meanwhile, Perth will spend next Saturday running on Tiffy Time, as Tiffany Stratton stole a win from Zelina Vega. Interference from Elektra Lopez of Legado del Fantasma allowed Stratton to land a Prettiest Moonsault Ever. Friday marked two weeks since Stratton officially joined the "WWE SmackDown" roster, and after coming out of her contest with Vega with a win, the undefeated young star has everything to prove inside her first Elimination Chamber match.
Two more top stars secured their tickets to Australia later in the evening
All eyes were on the final men's Elimination Chamber qualifying match, which featured The Miz taking on the United States Champion Logan Paul. The Miz fought valiantly against his former teammate, and while he did stop Paul's classic brass knuckle trick in its tracks, he ultimately lost to the United States Champion. Paul snatched the last spot in the match, and is looking to not only conquer the Elimination Chamber, but to compete against Rollins to become a double champion.
After taking approximately a year and half away from WWE, Naomi returned to in-ring action with a new theme song and the same energetic athleticism she's been known for. Her long-awaited and long-overdue comeback did not disappoint, as Naomi made Alba Fyre tap with a Rings of Saturn submission — a Naomi classic. Naomi will compete in Perth alongside Becky Lynch, Liv Morgan, Bianca Belair, and Stratton next Saturday — the last spot in the women's Elimination Chamber match will be decided on Monday's "WWE Raw" in a Last Chance Battle Royale. The winner of the women's Elimination Chamber match will face either Rhea Ripley or Nia Jax at WrestleMania for the WWE Women's World Championship.
Elimination Chamber takes place place one week from Saturday, on February 24, 2024, at 5:00 am Eastern Time. So far, there are two Elimination Chamber matches, a WWE Women's World Championship match, an Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship match, and a special edition of "The Grayson Waller Effect" planned for the event.