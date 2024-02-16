WWE SmackDown Live Coverage 2/16 - The Rock & Roman Reigns Appear, Elimination Chamber Qualifiers Continue

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage for "WWE SmackDown" on February 16, 2024, coming to you live from the Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah!

As The Road To WrestleMania continues, Roman Reigns and The Rock will both be making appearances on tonight's show. Following his win in the 2024 Men's Royal Rumble, Cody Rhodes selected the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion as his WrestleMania 40 opponent during the WrestleMania 40 Kickoff Show last week.

The final two entrants in the Men's Elimination Chamber match will be determined, as Kevin Owens squares off with Judgment Day's Dominik Mysterio while United States Champion Logan Paul goes one-on-one with The Miz in a pair of qualifier matches. The winners will join Randy Orton, Bobby Lashley, LA Knight, and Drew McIntyre in Perth, Australia.

Meanwhile in the Women's Elimination Chamber match, Bianca Belair, Becky Lynch, and Liv Morgan have all secured their spot in the match up by defeating Michin, Shayna Baszler, and Zoey Stark respectively. Two more competitors in the bout will be determined tonight, as Naomi collides with Alba Fyre while Tiffany Stratton takes on Zelina Vega.

Additionally, the winner of the 2024 Women's Royal Rumble Bayley, Women's Champion IYO SKY, and the aforementioned Lashley and Knight are all advertised to be in town tonight on WWE's event page.