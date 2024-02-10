Pete Dunne & Tyler Bate Earn Elimination Tag Team Title Shot On WWE SmackDown

They might not officially be called "British Strong Style" on WWE TV, but that doesn't change the fact that they're headed to Elimination Chamber. Tyler Bate and Pete Dunne — recently restored to his original name after spending years on the main roster as "Butch" — defeated DIY on Friday's episode of "WWE SmackDown," officially punching their ticket to the event in Perth on February 24, where they will challenge Finn Balor and Damian Priest for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship.

Gargano and Bate started off the match hot, showed off their technical prowess, and the contest was even throughout, an exciting back-and-forth affair that showcased both teams and breathed life into an inconsistent Charlotte crowd. At one point, Bate wowed the fans when he got Gargano in a fireman's carry while grabbing the legs of a prone Ciampa, executing an airplane spin on the former and a big swing on the latter at the same time. In the end, Dunne broke up Meet in the Middle by snapping Ciampa's fingers, then hit Gargano with the Bitter End to get the win. Following the match, the two babyface teams fist bumped and showed mutual respect for one another, but it will be Dunne and Bate who, in two weeks' time, will take on The Judgment Day.