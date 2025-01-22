Plans For Alexa Bliss' WWE Return Reportedly Shelved

Just two weeks ago, it seemed all but assured that Alexa Bliss would be making her return to WWE for the first time in nearly two years. Not only had Bliss herself teased a return before "Raw's" Netflix premiere, but reports indicated that WWE had been coming up with creative plans for the former WWE Women's Champion, as well as developing "merchandise and promotional materials" for her.

Now, it appears those plans are DOA. PWInsider Elite reports that plans for Bliss' return have been "put on hold indefinitely." The change was reportedly made prior to last week's episode of "Raw" in San Jose, California, where Bliss was set to make her return as part of the ongoing Wyatt Sicks storyline. Instead, the Wyatt Sicks were moved from "Raw" to "SmackDown," and plans for Bliss' involvement in the stable, the Women's Royal Rumble match, or altogether, are now off the table.

Word within the WWE is that the change in direction wasn't related to a creative issue, nor a health issue, as Bliss remains ready to return. In fact, it appears the reason is a mystery to most in WWE, as many claimed to not know what was going on. One person, however, noted that they believed Bliss' plans were scrapped due a "contract issue," though that belief hadn't been confirmed at press time.

Bliss' contractual status is currently unknown, though it's assumed she is under the same deal she was on when she first took time off in 2023, first to recover from skin cancer and then to give birth to her first child. As such, it would appear Bliss would still have plenty of time left on WWE contract, and could have time added to the deal if WWE chose to do so.