Alexa Bliss Ramps Up Teases For Presumed WWE Return Ahead Of Raw Netflix Debut

It's been 707 days since Alexa Bliss wrestled in WWE, having taken an extended leave of absence after welcoming her firstborn daughter on November 23, 2023. However, Bliss has made a habit recently of teasing her return on social media, and she kicked things into an even higher gear as the calendar turned to 2025.

Bliss' first tweet came on New Year's Eve, when the WWE women's Triple Crown Champion wrote "Happy New Year! Hope your 2025 is quite ... blissful," finishing it off with a winking emoji. Two days later, she posted a photo of herself standing at the top of a WWE entrance ramp, increasing speculation that her return to the company is nigh. She also retweeted several fan comments asking about and/or excited for her potential next run.

Happy new year! Hope your 2025 is quite... blissful 😉 — Lexi (Kaufman) Cabrera (@AlexaBliss_WWE) January 1, 2025

Of course, the lingering question remains whether Bliss will return when "WWE Raw" debuts on Netflix on Monday, or if she will possibly be one of 30 entrants appearing in the 2025 Women's Royal Rumble match on February 1. Bliss made it clear back in November that she is ready to return, but that the timing is out of her hands. She was last seen at WWE Royal Rumble 2023, where she came up short in a title match against Bianca Belair amidst a running storyline that saw her being stalked by the mysterious Uncle Howdy, who seemed to be trying to bring back the dark supernatural persona Bliss adopted while she was aligned with The Fiend. This, among other things, has fueled belief that she will prove to be the elusive sixth member of the Howdy-led Wyatt Sicks stable, and backstage clues to this effect have already been spotted. It remains to be seen what role, if any, the Sicks will play in the first "Raw" on Netflix.