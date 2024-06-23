Who We Think Is The Sixth Member Of The Wyatt Sicks
To say that the "WWE Raw" debut of The Wyatt Sicks left wrestlings fans with more questions than answers would be to make the understatement of the century, but there's one question that stands above the rest. Who are the mysterious figures beneath the grotesque masks — and more importantly, who will be under the next one?
Thanks to the reporting of outlets like Pro Wrestling Insider and Fightful Select, we knew ahead of time the identities of the four men (and one woman) who came through the mysterious blue door at the end of Monday's event in Corpus Christi, sweeping through the backstage area leaving bloody and broken bodies in their wake before announcing their arrival in appropriately dramatic fashion on stage. But it can't be denied that there were only five of them. And if you've (a) spent any amount of time paying attention to the recent lore surrounding the late Bray Wyatt, whose dark legacy this new stable exists to honor, or (b) glanced at the group's logo, which stylizes "Wyatt Sicks" as "Wyatt Six6," you know there's supposed to be one more.
In the days following the debut, many have speculated about the identity of the faction's sixth member. Probably the most popular theory is the one that was floated by former/periodic WWE star and "Busted Open Radio" host Bully Ray — the sixth member is Wyatt's spirit, who Ray believes "lives on through the lantern." It's a nice idea, but we're not buying it. Here are Wrestling Inc., we have our own theory about who the sixth member is, and we have evidence to back it up.
Why the sixth member is not Bray Wyatt
It's entirely understandable why fans would see Wyatt's spirit as the sixth member. Numerous reports suggest that the idea of Wyatt leading a stable of characters based on the puppets from his "Firefly Funhouse" segments was pitched multiple times, and was even a week away from being realized in 2019 before it was abruptly tabled. Considering Wyatt was always planned to be a member of the stable, it makes sense to honor his memory by making him the sixth member of The Wyatt Sicks.
Unfortunately, this idea doesn't line up with the clues sprinkled across two months of WWE programming via QR codes and Twitch streams. There have been numerous hints that point to a real, actual sixth member, rather than a spirit in lantern (which, why would they blow out the lantern if it's Bray's spirit?) but one piece of evidence stands above the rest.
One of the earliest QR codes, from back in April, led early Wyatt Sicks cryptographers to the acronym "UEDNJ51A." Weeks before PWI reported their names, fans had already guessed that the first five letters in the acronym referred to the first letters in Uncle Howdy, Erick Rowan, Dexter Lumis, Nikki Cross, and Joe Gacy. An acronym derived from a subsequent QR code, "YSNSY51S," provides support for this clue, as the first five letters in that acronym refer to the last letter in each name. Since those five wrestlers did indeed appear on the June 17 "Raw," it stands to reason that guess was correct — and if "UEDNJ5" and "YSNSY5" refer to the five members of the faction listed above, it also stands to reason that "1A" and "1S" refer to the final member, presumably by the first and last letters of their ring name.
There are five wrestlers on the current WWE roster whose names start with "A" and end with "S." Four of them — AJ Styles, Angelo Dawkins, Apollo Crews, and Ashante "Thee" Adonis — don't seem to be likely candidates. The fifth one, in contrast, seems exceptionally likely.
Why the sixth member is Alexa Bliss
Really, how could it be anyone else? The "1A" and "1S" clues are just the confirmation; just the icing on the cake. Aside from the original members of the Wyatt Family — Rowan, who's already in the Wyatt Sicks, and the late Luke Harper, aka Brodie Lee — Bliss is the single most prominent secondary character in Bray Wyatt lore, having spent the second half of 2020 and the beginning of 2021 undergoing a dark transformation that saw her first aid Wyatt and then betray him. Rowan, Lumis, Cross, and Gacy are taking on the roles of the Firefly Funhouse puppets, but Bliss wasn't a puppet — she was a cast member, the only person besides Wyatt himself to have a recurring role in the segment. And if that wasn't enough, the last time we saw her, she was being actively stalked by Uncle Howdy, who was clearly trying to transform her back into the version of herself that once defeated Randy Orton with help from The Fiend.
In fact, before she got pregnant and went on maternity leave (her last TV appearance was at WWE Royal Rumble in January 2023), Bliss was reportedly planned to be part of this exact kind of stable, which is presumably why Howdy was trying to turn her (the other reported member of the stable would have been Eric Young, who left the company prior to Wyatt's death). She even fits the overall theme of the other performers; while Bliss has certainly enjoyed more success than her creatively discarded and/or fired future stablemates, it's been almost six years since she held a singles championship, and she described her character as being "limbo" as recently as July 2022. Like the rest of the Wyatt Sicks, she can make an argument for having been abandoned.
We don't have a ton of examples to go by when it comes to women returning to the ring after leaving to have a baby, but the highest-profile recent case, Becky Lynch, went about 17 months between appearances on WWE programming. That same time frame, applied to Bliss, would put her return date sometime around ... June 2024. What a coincidence.
Let her in.