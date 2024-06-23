Who We Think Is The Sixth Member Of The Wyatt Sicks

To say that the "WWE Raw" debut of The Wyatt Sicks left wrestlings fans with more questions than answers would be to make the understatement of the century, but there's one question that stands above the rest. Who are the mysterious figures beneath the grotesque masks — and more importantly, who will be under the next one?

Thanks to the reporting of outlets like Pro Wrestling Insider and Fightful Select, we knew ahead of time the identities of the four men (and one woman) who came through the mysterious blue door at the end of Monday's event in Corpus Christi, sweeping through the backstage area leaving bloody and broken bodies in their wake before announcing their arrival in appropriately dramatic fashion on stage. But it can't be denied that there were only five of them. And if you've (a) spent any amount of time paying attention to the recent lore surrounding the late Bray Wyatt, whose dark legacy this new stable exists to honor, or (b) glanced at the group's logo, which stylizes "Wyatt Sicks" as "Wyatt Six6," you know there's supposed to be one more.

In the days following the debut, many have speculated about the identity of the faction's sixth member. Probably the most popular theory is the one that was floated by former/periodic WWE star and "Busted Open Radio" host Bully Ray — the sixth member is Wyatt's spirit, who Ray believes "lives on through the lantern." It's a nice idea, but we're not buying it. Here are Wrestling Inc., we have our own theory about who the sixth member is, and we have evidence to back it up.