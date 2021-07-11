Mike Bennett spoke with Alistair McGeorge of Metro before his match against ROH Pure Champion Jonathan Gresham at tonight’s ROH Best in the World PPV.

From 2017 until 2020, Bennett spent time in WWE and at one point was going to be involved in a Bray Wyatt led group that also featured Eric Young. WWE wanted to bring the Firefly Fun House puppets to life with Bennett playing the role of Sister Abigail.

“Early on when Bray Wyatt turned into The Fiend, Vince was always high on having Bray lead a group for some reason — he always wanted him to lead a group,” Bennett recalled. “We were about a week away from making it happen where me and Eric Young were gonna be part of Bray Wyatt’s group. We were gonna actually be — they were gonna bring to life the puppets.

“Each puppet was gonna represent an actual person. I don’t remember, there were talks that I was gonna be Sister Abigail and Eric Young was gonna be a buzzard.”

Bennett noted right when WWE was going to go forward with the plan, they decided to nix the whole thing.

“It was one of those things where, ‘You guys will play these characters,'” Bennett said. “He’s portraying them as the puppets [in the Firefly Fun House], but then they’ll come to life. I thought it was really cool, I was ready to sink my teeth into it.

“But then, like most stuff there, right before it happens they’re like, ‘Oh yeah, we’re not doing that anymore.’ You’re like, “Oh, oh okay, cool. That would have been a really cool spot, but I guess I’ll go sit in catering.'”

