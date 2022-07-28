Alexa Bliss is a five-time women’s champion, a two-time women’s tag team champion, and a former Money In The Bank winner. But ever since she returned to WWE for the Elimination Chamber match this year following a lengthy break after SummerSlam 2021, Bliss hasn’t had a defined gimmick.

“I’m this limbo right now,” Bliss recently admitted to Metro. “I don’t really know where I’m going with my character yet. I kind of evolved so many times in the last nine years, I feel like I’ve had more characters than any other woman on the roster. So now, it’s finding where I fit, what character is needed for the show. Right now, I’m just me, and I don’t like that for TV. I like me for me outside in life, but for TV – Lexi is not entertaining.”

Bliss’ character work has been strong in the past, whether it was playing a bratty heel or The Fiend’s supernatural sidekick, but right now she doesn’t have anything specific. Bliss had been working with a psychologist on television, having meetings that were seemingly going to lead to a clear character, but that didn’t happen. Her current gimmick sees her dressing the same as she did during her darker, more eerie run, complete with her sinister doll, Lilly, but she no longer uses Lilly as a weapon, and all her supernatural evil has been removed, leaving Bliss portraying a largely generic babyface character.

“I’m stuck trying to figure out what that is,” Bliss said. “Especially after therapy, after taking away all the aspects of what the dark, evil Alexa was, but still having Lilly and being able to understand that Lilly is now an accessory, not as a focal point,”

“It’s finding that creative process of trying to figure out what’s gonna be, one, fun for me, two, what’s gonna relate to an audience, and what’s gonna be easy for the writers to write for,” she explained.”

Recently Bliss has lacked a clear narrative or storyline in WWE, having been used in random matches on “WWE Raw” which have primarily seen her feud with Doudrop and Nikki A.S.H., which did see her briefly become 24/7 Champion for a period. While it seemed for a moment that WWE was planning to have Bliss team up with Asuka, the two did not interact on this past Monday’s “Raw,” and with the WWE as a whole now under new creative management, it remains to be seen where Bliss goes from here.

