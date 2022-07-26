On the 07/25 edition of WWE “Monday Night Raw,” Alexa Bliss went one-on-one with an ongoing rival, Doudrop. Bliss and Doudrop would go back and forth for a couple of minutes before the former “Goddess” was able to knock off Doudrop and get the win. But before the match started, Bliss revealed in an interview what her focus is after WWE SummerSlam this Saturday in Nashville, TN.

Alexa Bliss said that she will be going after the WWE “Raw” Women’s Championship after SummerSlam, whether it’s Bianca Belair or Becky Lynch in possession. Bliss is no stranger to championship gold, as Bliss is a former 3x “Raw” Women’s Champion, 2x “Smackdown” Women’s Champion, 2x Women’s Tag Team Champion, and even recently won the WWE 24/7 Championship on “Raw” last week.

Interestingly enough, when Alexa Bliss challenges for a Women’s Championship again, it’ll be her first Women’s Championship opportunity since WWE’s 06/04 Saturday Night’s Main Event live event, where she lost to Champion Bianca Belair. The last time Bliss was featured in a Women’s Championship match on television was back at the Extreme Rules Premium Live Event in September 2021, where she lost to “Raw” Women’s Champion at the time, Charlotte Flair.

Alexa Bliss hasn’t held a singles Women’s Championship since the summer of 2018, where at the Money in the Bank PPV, Bliss won the Women’s Money in the Bank ladder match, cashing it in on the same night. Bliss interrupted the “Raw” Women’s Championship match between Champion Nia Jax and challenger “Rowdy” Ronda Rousey that night to cash in her contract and win the Championship for herself. Bliss’ reign wouldn’t last long after she retained the title against Jax at Extreme Rules 2018, only losing it two months after winning it to Ronda Rousey.

Alexa Bliss and current champion Bianca Belair have never faced off one-on-one, so if Belair retains against Lynch this Saturday, Bliss’ future title match will be the first time we see these two in a singles bout.

