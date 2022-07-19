Alexa Bliss held championship gold in the WWE for the first time in more than two years during the 7/18 “WWE Raw” episode, albeit briefly.

During a Six-Woman Match pitting Bliss, Asuka & Dana Brooke against Doudrop, Nikki A.S.H., and Tamina, Akira Tozawa made a run-in and proceeded to pin Brooke to capture the 24/7 Title. While Tozawa was still celebrating, Nikki capitalized on the situation and pinned him to win the title. Bliss then did the same to her former tag team partner, winning the 24/7 Title for the first time in her career. Bliss’ reign didn’t last long, however, as she was defeated by Doudrop barely seconds later.

The segment ended with Tamina and Brooke being the next ones to be crowned champions, respectively, until the latter managed to escape with the title.

Following the 24/7 title swaps, the Six-Woman Match resumed and ended with Asuka forcing Nikki to tap out to the Asuka Lock. After the match, Asuka & Bliss celebrated in the ring, a week after WWE teased their alliance as a new tag team.

Alexa Bliss had not held a title in WWE since she & Nikki A.S.H. were WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions in 2020. Bliss & Nikki defeated The Kabuki Warriors (Asuka & Kairi Sane) for titles on Night 1 of WrestleMania 36 to begin their second reign as champions. They would eventually drop the titles to Bayley & Sasha Banks on “SmackDown” on May 26, 2020.

