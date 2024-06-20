Bully Ray Weighs In On The Elusive Sixth Member Of WWE's Wyatt Sicks Faction

The Wyatt Sicks have debuted, and despite the name suggesting there should be six members, only five figures attacked WWE stars and staff at the end of "WWE Raw." On a recent "Busted Open Radio," WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray posited that the sixth member was not actually a physical presence, but instead a spiritual one.

"The Wyatt Sicks, this is just my opinion, the sixth member is the actual leader, Bray Wyatt, who lives on through the lantern," Bully said, certain that the deceased superstar will talk to Uncle Howdy in some fashion. "I don't need to see another character." Wyatt, played by Windham Rotunda, the brother of Uncle Howdy performer Bo Dallas, died in August of last year, while preparing to return to WWE television. The group contains numerous references to Wyatt's career, especially his tenure as host of "The Firefly Funhouse."

Bully doesn't believe there should be a sixth character, if Wyatt's ghost is in fact not the sixth, as being introduced away from the shocking debut on Monday would lessen the sixth member's aura. "There should be nobody above Uncle Howdy because the only person above Uncle Howdy was Bray Wyatt," Bully exclaimed. "Bray Wyatt is the sixth. He's the number one in the six to me." The Wyatt Sicks were responsible for decimating the gorilla position backstage, as well as grievous injury to wrestlers like Chad Gable. The group had been teased for a number of weeks with onscreen graphics and QR codes that deepened the lore of the mysterious faction.

