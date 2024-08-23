Cryptic Post By Rumored Sixth Wyatt Sicks Member Could Be Sign Of Impending WWE Return

Ever since the Wyatt Sicks debuted on "WWE Raw" with only five members, there's been speculation about a potential sixth. Some expected brief Wyatt Family member Braun Strowman to enter the fold; others believed the sixth member to be the spirit of the late Bray Wyatt himself. In June, mere days after the Wyatt Sicks' mind-bending debut, Wrestling Inc. speculated that the sixth member was actually former multi-time women's champion Alexa Bliss, and it that's the case, we might be one step closer to seeing her return.

On Friday, Bliss took to her X account (formerly known as Twitter) where she posted a simple GIF of singer Taylor Swift lifting her eyes to the camera, accompanied by the words "Are you ready for it?" While Bliss herself added nothing to the GIF, the post was almost universally taken as a sign of her impending return to WWE.

Bliss hasn't performed on television since January 2023, when she went on maternity leave shortly after losing a title match to Bianca Belair at the Royal Rumble. She's been heavily associated with Bray Wyatt since first being drawn into his storylines in 2020, was at one point planned to be in a Wyatt-led stable, and was last seen in WWE storylines being stalked and re-corrupted by Uncle Howdy, the alter-ego of Bo Dallas, who currently leads the Wyatt Sicks.

Interestingly, the shot in the GIF is taken from the music video for Swift's 2017 song "...Ready For It?" The video has a distinct science fiction flavor, while the song lyrics include lines like "Knew he was a killer first time that I saw him/Wondered how many girls he had loved and left haunted/But if he's a ghost, then I can be a phantom," as well as the repeated phrase "let the games begin."