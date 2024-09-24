Possible Clue To The Identity Of The Sixth Wyatt Sicks Member Spotted Backstage On WWE RAW

The Wyatt Sicks made their debut on "WWE Raw" back in June and their in-ring debut in August, but their name has been a running question since their return, as they've only had five members. That might be about to change.

During this week's "Raw," eagle-eyed viewers noticed a Lilly doll, of the sort once carried by Alexa Bliss during her time partnered with Bray Wyatt's Fiend character. The doll was laying on a shelf in the background of a backstage segment with Liv Morgan and Dominik Mysterio. The Wyatt Sicks have previously had symbols appear in segments involving superstars who have turned on their partners/factions. Interestingly, a picture of Mercy the Buzzard was also spotted in another backstage segment involving The Judgment Day.

Alexa Bliss' Lilly doll hanging around during Liv and Dom's backstage segment. Hmmmmm... 👀👀👀 #WWERAW pic.twitter.com/aBcsTREKLY — 𝐃𝐫𝐚𝐕𝐞𝐧 (@WrestlingCovers) September 24, 2024

Bliss has long been rumored to be the sixth member of the Wyatt Sicks due to her previous connection with Wyatt and her storyline with Uncle Howdy back in January 2023, which was derailed when Bliss found herself pregnant, eventually giving birth to a daughter, Hendrix, with singer Ryan Cabrera. Her recent social media activity has already been raising eyebrows, and the sight of Lilly hanging around backstage will only add fuel to the speculation about Bliss' return under the auspices of the Wyatt Sicks.