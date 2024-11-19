Alexa Bliss Appears To Tease WWE Return But Then Admits That 'It's Not Up To Me'

WWE star Alexa Bliss has seemingly indicated that she is ready and raring to make a return to WWE, following her hiatus from WWE.

Bliss, who has been out of action for nearly two years, recently posted a cryptic "Where's Alexa" message on X. A fan asked her the answer to that question, to which the former WWE Raw Women's Champion stated that the decision is not up to her.

Unfortunately, not up to me🫶🏻 — Lexi (Kaufman) Cabrera (@AlexaBliss_WWE) November 18, 2024

Based on her post, it seems that Bliss is fit and ready to return to the ring but is waiting for the WWE creative team to craft new plans for her. Bliss stepped away from the ring last year after announcing her pregnancy, welcoming her daughter with her husband, singer Ryan Cabrera, in November. Before her pregnancy announcement, the WWE star had also revealed that she underwent and successfully overcame skin cancer treatment.

Earlier in August, Bliss had made a cryptic post that had many believe that she could potentially be added to the Wyatt Sicks stable, owing to her past storylines with Bray Wyatt. But, a report later on revealed that WWE doesn't have any creative plans for her at the moment, with the report adding that WWE could reintroduce her into the fold after the holidays.

With the Royal Rumble around the corner — a show where several stars have made their long-awaited returns — it could be the perfect spot for her to make her comeback. Incidentally, Bliss' last match was also at the Royal Rumble, in 2023, where she faced and lost to then-WWE Raw Women's Champion Bianca Belair.