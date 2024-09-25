Backstage News On WWE Status Of Alexa Bliss Following Cryptic Social Media Post

As the Wyatt Sicks continue to wreak havoc on "WWE Raw," some wonder about the whereabouts of former Bray Wyatt ally Alexa Bliss. Bliss recently took to Instagram to make a cryptic post that has some wondering if she'll be returning to the ring soon.

According to a report on PWInsider's Elite section, however, Bliss is not expected back in WWE anytime soon. Sources tell PWI there are currently no creative plans in place for Bliss, and one source told the publication that the company's tendency to "maximize" storylines means that the former "WWE Raw" Women's Champion likely wouldn't return to the company until after the holidays at the earliest. Bliss' trademark Lilly doll was seen in a backstage segment on Monday's "WWE Raw," so it's possible easter eggs are being laid for her return. Bliss' Instagram post is also not the first she's sent out recently teasing a comeback.

Alexa has been gone from WWE programming for nearly two years, last appearing in a match against Bianca Belair at the WWE Royal Rumble. Though no one knew it at the time, the late Bray Wyatt wrestled his final televised match that night; Bliss' connection to the former WWE Champion had been played up via the Uncle Howdy character before she was pulled from TV after getting pregnant. Bliss and her husband, singer-songwriter Ryan Cabrera, welcomed their first child in November 2023, while Howdy — played by Wyatt's real-life brother, Bo Dallas — has returned as the leader of the Wyatt Sicks.

