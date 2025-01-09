Backstage Update On 'Highly Anticipated Return' Of Absent WWE Star Alexa Bliss

Former WWE Raw Women's Champion Alexa Bliss is nearing a two-year absence from in-ring action, but according to a new report, that soon might change.

Following months of teases from Bliss, WrestleVotes notes that her "highly anticipated return" is finally on the horizon as the WWE creative team has begun factoring her into future plans. Furthermore, merchandise and promotional materials related to Bliss are said to already be in development.

Bliss, now 33 years old, last wrestled at the 2023 WWE Royal Rumble in a losing effort to the WWE Raw Women's Champion at the time, Bianca Belair. Shortly after, she appeared on the ninth season of "The Masked Singer" under the guise of "Axolotl." Bliss' run spanned six episodes as she was eliminated alongside Holly Robinson Peete, also known as "Fairy," on the special "Country Night" edition. In May 2023, Bliss announced her pregnancy, with she and husband Ryan Cabrera later welcoming a daughter into the world that November.

Anticipation for Bliss' in-ring return ramped up in 2024 when she revealed herself to be working out again. Since then, she's kept fans on their toes with even more teases, including one ahead of the "WWE Raw" premiere on Netflix, in which she indicated her hope for 2025 to be "blissful."

Last time WWE fans saw Bliss, she appeared to be under the eerie spell of Uncle Howdy, who is now leading the Wyatt Sicks stable. Upon her return, however, it is possible that she could revert back to one of her former personas, such as "The Goddess."