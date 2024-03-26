WWE Star Alexa Bliss Offers Update Fans Will Be Interested In

It's been quite awhile since WWE fans have seen Alexa Bliss in a wrestling ring. The former five-time WWE Women's Champion and three-time WWE Women's Tag Team Champion hasn't wrestled a match since January 2023, when she unsuccessfully challenged Bianca Belair for the Raw Women's Championship at the Royal Rumble. But Bliss is now hinting that a return to the squared circle could be on the horizon.

Advertisement

Taking to X on Tuesday afternoon, Bliss noted that she was "back at it," posting emojis a muscle flex and lifting weights, signaling she was back working out. Though Bliss didn't provide any further clarification, several fans, and even the official account for the USA Network, came away from the tweet excited, anticipating a potential WWE return.

Back at it 💪🏋🏼‍♀️ — Lexi (Kaufman) Cabrera (@AlexaBliss_WWE) March 26, 2024

Let's Goooooooooo!! — USA Network (@USANetwork) March 26, 2024

Bliss' absence was brought on by a variety of factors, including an appearance on Fox's "The Masked Singer," and a skin cancer scare shortly after her match at the Rumble. Bliss went public with her diagnosis in March, and days later would reveal she was cancer-free after undergoing a procedure soon after. Just two months later, Bliss revealed she was pregnant with her and her husband, singer Ryan Cabrera's, first child, extending her absence. Bliss would give birth to the couple's daughter, Hendrix, on November 27.

Advertisement

Till today's post, Bliss hadn't commented on a potential return to WWE since early in her pregnancy, when she revealed WWE had extended her contract prior to her "Masked Singer" appearance, and she planned to return to the promotion after giving birth. No other updates have emerged regarding when WWE expects Bliss to make her in-ring return.