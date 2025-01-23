Backstage Update On Why WWE Reportedly Pulled Creative Plans For Alexa Bliss Return

After a two-year absence, Alexa Bliss was reportedly slated to return to WWE television on the January 13 episode of "WWE Raw," which emanated from San Jose, California. That plan has since been said to be scrapped due to a "contract issue."

According to PWInsider Elite, representatives of Bliss reached out to WWE executives, informing them of her wish to open discussions about lining up a new contract before her official return. The former WWE Raw Women's Champion was reportedly looking for a "brand new" deal with more money and perks. WWE, however, was keen on keeping her existing deal in place, which had been extended because of her absence. When the two sides still couldn't reach an agreement, WWE put creative plans for Bliss' return on hold.

Bliss' return reportedly called for her to join the storyline surrounding the Wyatt Sicks stable, led by Uncle Howdy (aka Bo Dallas). Bliss, of course, has history with Uncle Howdy as he seemingly hypnotized her in the later months of 2022 and early 2023. Upon her resurgence, the outlet adds that Bliss was also set to re-join the "Raw" brand as a regular fixture. With Bliss' return now being put on ice, the Wyatt Sicks have since been moved to the "WWE SmackDown" brand, with their next moves unclear.

Bliss last wrestled at the 2023 Royal Rumble event in a losing effort to then WWE Raw Women's Champion Bianca Belair. In the months following, she announced her pregnancy and subsequent birth of her first child. Throughout 2024 and early 2025, Bliss repeatedly expressed her desire to come back to WWE. Based on recent reports, though, it seems as though fans will have to wait a little longer for her to do so.