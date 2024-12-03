WWE Star References Absent Alexa Bliss As Part Of Raw Storyline With The Wyatt Sicks

Alexa Bliss hasn't been in a match since January 2023, when she took on Bianca Belair for the Raw Women's Championship during that year's Royal Rumble. At the time, Bliss was fully embracing her dark side, which she began to embody after attacking then-tag team partner, Nikki Cross, who has since gone on to become a member of The Wyatt Sicks. The Sicks have recently been targeting Karrion Kross, and last week his wife, Scarlett, was the victim of a brutal attack at the hands of Cross. This week, the couple discussed the event, which Scarlett shared on X. "Once upon a time, her best friend was corrupted by who ... So why is she standing next to him? The devils you know versus the devils you don't. Think about it," she posted.

In the backstage segment, cameras caught Kross raving with anger in response to the attack, but he was quickly calmed down by Scarlett, who interestingly related to Cross. "What Nikki did to me last week was evil, it was malicious, it was poisonous, and frankly I would've done the same thing, and I respect her," she claimed. She then suggested that Bo Dallas will eventually wise up to Cross and turn on her instead, and convinced Kross that The Wyatt Sicks are instead obsessed with him after they were "destroyed" by him in front of fans. "So, this whole flipping out thing you're doing? Save the energy."

At this stage, there hasn't been any concrete teases for Bliss' return yet, but the star did have some fun on social media about her absence, ultimately admitting that the matter is out of her hands, which suggests that she might be medically cleared but not being used by WWE.